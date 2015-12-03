Turns out, it’s all about the booty.

Paediatrician Dr Robert C. Hamilton has been working with children for over 30 years at his California practice. And as Dr Hamilton knows all too well, with great power comes great responsibility, and he has shared his baby soothing magic tricks with the world.

His number one secret for stopping a baby crying long enough to tell their parents not to worry? It’s called The Hold, and it’s the tried and tested method Dr Hamilton has used on the thousands of teeny-tiny patients he has treated throughout his career.

Watch the Mamamia team try to master The Hold.

To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if Dr Hamilton has fielded a few marriage proposals in his time from sleep deprived mothers who recognise his innate gift and want him to move in with them.

Considering most new mums and dads are willing to sell their souls in exchange for their child to stop crying, this is a relatively simple alternative.

Dr Hamilton’s four steps to soothe a baby. 1. Fold the baby’s arms across their chest. 2. Secure the arms. 3. Gently grab the nappy area with your dominant hand. 4. Rock the baby gently at a 45 degree angle. You can shake their booty and this will generally calm the baby down.

The bad news? If your baby is over two months old, I’m sorry, but Dr Hamilton can not help you. At that age they’re just too big for The Hold to, well, take hold.

Have you tried The Hold?