The NSW government’s Stoner Sloth campaign has gone viral, but probably not in the manner in which the government hoped.

The truly odd campaign attempts to divert teenagers from smoking marijuana by portraying them as enormous, groaning versions of the adorably sleepy mammals with the tag line “You’re worse on weed”.

What the government clearly didn’t anticipate was the internet’s obsession with sloths, and the internet’s un-slothlike nimbleness in creating memes out of ad campaigns that have gone horribly wrong.

As one commentator noted, watching the Stoner Sloth ads would actually be a lot better if you were blazed.

Check out the Stoner Sloth ad here…

Video by NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet

As you’d imagine, the jokes are coming thick and fast.