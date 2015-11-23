Everyone was convinced she was nine-months pregnant.

Warning: This post may be distressing for some readers.

The excited parents-to-be posted ultrasound pics on their Facebook pages.

“Can’t wait to meet her,” wrote the soon-to-be-dad.

“lol my lil dimpled cutie pie” wrote the pregnant mum.

Friends and family gushed over the pics asking questions about baby showers and wondering what they needed.

“Not much” was the response as the happy couple posted a Facebook image of their cupboard filled to the brim with carefully folded clothes, tiny soft leather shoes and baby wraps all ready for the birth of their daughter.

On November 16the baby was due but as with so many first babies she was late.

“Auntie aun [sic] today her due day but she not ready to come out yet lol,” wrote the nervous dad to his Aunt Ann.

Ashleigh Wade, aged 22 and her long time boyfriend Angel Praylow were ready for the birth of their baby but, as Ashleigh told her landlord, a nurse, Ashleigh had suffered complications — placenta previa and things were a little worrisome.

Wade had support though; she had recently reconnected with an old schoolfriend Angelikque Sutton, also aged 22. She had sought Sutton out through Facebook as she too was also pregnant with a baby girl. Together the two women went shopping for baby clothes and went out to lunch as they bonded over the shared experience of pregnancy.

On Friday November 20th, Ashleigh Wade knew it was the day her baby was going to come.

The 22-year old from the Bronx in New York had plans on how her daughter would arrive. She called her friend Angelikque to her house. When she arrived, police allege, Ashleigh attacked her, stabbing her before carving Sutton’s unborn baby girl from her womb in a violent c-section and ripping the baby from her friend.

Ashleigh now had her baby girl.

Twenty-Two-year-old Wade then called her boyfriend of six-years Angel Praylow and told him she needed help, she had done something “really bad.”

The New York Post reports that when Praylow arrived home he was confronted with a bloodbath. Ashleigh’s childhood friend Sutton lay on the bed, blood strewn, barely alive, her placenta was on the floor and there, covered in blood, was a baby girl.

Praylow took the baby, wrapped her in a jacket, carried her outside and called 911.

When police arrived Ashleigh Wade, covered in blood, was still claiming that the baby was hers.