Model loses thousands of followers after she shares "real life" Instagram pics.

Seems like Instragram users don’t like real life after all.

Stina Sanders social media accounts are filled with your typical range of Instagram snaps.

Bathroom mirror selfies, pouty made up poses, pool side bikini selfies, and the obligatory latte pics, green smoothie shots and yoga poses.

Her following was growing with more than 13,000 people in her Instagram fan family.

But after Australian teenager Essena O’Neill made the viral announcement she was quitting social media U.K. based model Stina Sanders took on a challenge of her own.

She decided to post unfiltered – and sometimes unflattering – photos on her Instagram account for a week.

“I wanted to see what would actually happen if I stopped posting glamorous photos, and shared stuff that you wouldn’t normally even share with your friends, stuff that is taboo, stuff that was quite crude, all that kind of stuff,” the 24-year old model told People Magazine.

“Personally I think Instagram is so fake – the amount of filters, the airbrushing – so I thought it would be interesting.”

She began posting away to see how her followers would react.

There were pictures of hair removal:

Sweaty gym feet in need of a pedicure:

And even a selfie before a colonic irrigation:

The model, who told The Tab she “travels all over the world to pout” only expected her likes on individual photos to go down, but she was shocked to lose followers. More than 3,000 of them.

She told The Tab “The hair-defuzzing and colonic irrigation is something that I knew would either be deemed as really cringeworthy, but it’s not exactly something people can deny that they don’t do.

“We all poo and have unwanted body hair. You wouldn’t be human if you didn’t!”

She says she never expected the reaction.

“I honestly thought that my followers would remain the same but my likes would reduce, but the complete opposite happened.

“Girls started commenting more on my images because they could relate, but men barely commented at all.”

Stina Sanders thanks her fans for voting for her in an online competition.

