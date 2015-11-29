Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. A woman has died after attending Sydney’s Stereosonic music festival.

The annual Stereosonic music festival, held in Sydney, has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old woman, according to NSW Police Force.

In a Facebook Post, the NSW Police Force wrote:

“During the festival, a 25-year-old woman was taken to Concord Hospital, where she later died. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner outlining the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Another woman, aged 22, was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition and has been placed in an induced coma.

Assistant Commissioner, Frank Mennilli, has described the behaviour of the festival-goers as “alarming and disappointing”.

His comments come after 69 people were charged with drug supply and possession offences, and 23 others were provided cannabis cautions.

Police launched an operation, including the Dog Unit, Public Order and Riot Squad, and Mounted Unit, in attempts to ensure the safety of the event.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner wrote:

“The Police operation is about minimising harm and providing a safe and secure environment for revellers to have a good time.

“This number [of drug offences] is alarming and disappointing, especially after we warned revellers about the dangers of drug use.”

2. Victims of domestic violence more likely to go to dentists than doctors. .

The Age are reporting that dentists are increasingly becoming the “first responders” to victims of domestic violence, compared to doctors.

The new evidence, first presented in the Where the Mind Meets the Mouth conference, suggests that women who have suffered facial or teeth injuries are more likely to seek the advice and health services of a dentist, rather than their GP.

Dr Manjula O’Connor, director of the Australasian Centre for Human Rights and Health, is now calling upon increased training for dentists equipping them with the skills to respond to domestic violence violence.

“Seventy-five per cent of injuries in these situations,” says Dr O’Connor, “happen to the head, face and neck so often…the dentist is the place where women can without disclosing or feeling any stigma or shame.”

She continued, “Patients in a confidential setting where they find the health professional is compassionate and empathetic will generally respond to that quite well. Dentists are not required to be therapists but we need to raise their index of suspicion and awareness that there will be women are coming to them who are victims of domestic violence…”

Dr O’Connor’s calls for increased training have been echoed by a number of other experts, including Fiona McCormack, the chief executive of Domestic Violence Victoria.

McCormack told The Age that, “We need training across the board to [be] consistent standards for all health practitioners. This is about the broader community playing a role in keeping women and children safe.”

3. Police release photo of gunman in abortion clinic shooting.