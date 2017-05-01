Steps' comeback album is exactly what this depressing world needs right now.

Nineties pop supergroup Steps are back and their new album Tears on The Dancefloor is A-MAZING. That’s right. Their shiny, happy-go-lucky Europop almost toppled Ed Sheeran’s Divide from number one in the UK on the weekend.

With spangly-titled tracks like ‘Glitter & Gold’ and ‘Neon Blue’, Tears on The Dancefloor is exactly the sugary escapism today’s uncertain world needs right now. Who’d have thought I’d be writing these words in 2017?

You remember Steps: the unapologetically cheesy British five-piece boy-girl group who paired high-camp ABBA-meets-Max Martin tunes with dance routines you could learn from their CD singles (remember those, millennials?) and music videos.

I have fond, awkward memories of closing my bedroom door and unfolding their single covers on the bed so I could learn the moves to songs like 'Tragedy', 'Last Thing on My Mind' and their country'n'western twanger/banger '5, 6,7,8'.

It just seemed like they would be left in the late '90s/early '00s time capsule as some quaint relic of 20th century pre-social media cheer – a group that didn't care about being cool or current. I mean, covering The Bee Gees and singing about bootscootin' babies was never going to be "cool". Everyone else at school was getting cool cred listening to The Red Hot Chilli Peppers…while I secretly put Steps on repeat.

I was obsessed. I even met three of the members at a meet and greet after the Australian premiere of Melissa Joan Hart's teen rom-com Drive Me Crazy, which featured about 20 seconds of the US remix of Steps' 'One For Sorrow'.