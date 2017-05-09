"He didn't even get to see us get married." Son of Bali 'murder' victim speaks.

The family of an Australian man whose bloodied body was found inside a rented Bali villa is preparing to fly to Indonesia as police investigate whether he was fatally assaulted.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing the family with consular assistance.

The body of 63-year-old Perth man Stephen Richardson was found with several wounds to his arm, forehead and cheeks on Monday afternoon after friends couldn’t contact him, police in Bali said say.

South Denpasar Police said the “first possibility” is that he died as the result of an assault.

“The victim also had a habit of drinking alcohol … so there is a possibility that the victim died due to be drunk and falling and hitting glass,” police said in a statement.

“I will not stop until I know what really happened because it’s very clear someone took him from us,” Mr Richardson’s son Ben Richardson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“I am fuming, he didn’t even get to see us get married or have kids.”

The man moved to Bali about three months ago and was renting a villa in the popular seaside town of Sanur.