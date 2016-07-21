Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Stephanie Scott’s killer had targeted a 12-year-old girl.

New claims have emerged, with reports Vincent Stanford was planning to kill a child. #9Today

https://t.co/5oxz3qDjun — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 20, 2016

Vincent Stanford, who yesterday pleaded guilty to raping and murdering Leeton teacher Stephanie Scott had been planning to attack a 12-year-old girl but instead changed his target to the soon to be married Scott as the young girl was away on the weekend he intended to attack her.

Stanford raped and murdered the 26-year-old school teacher on Easter Sunday in 2015 when she went to work to prepare some lessons at her school before she went on a break for her up-coming wedding and honeymoon.

Court documents showed that Stanford bought a training sword, a knife, handcuffs, Viagra and cleaning products online in the lead-up to Ms Scott’s murder.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty to her rape and murder.

But The Daily Telegraph reports that Scott was not Stanford’s intended victim and in fact Stanford had another victim in mind on the day he killed Scott.

It is reported that he had become “fixated” on a 12-year-old student and would have attacked her had she not been away that weekend.

The girl lived close to the school and was often on or near the school after hours.

Stanford’s sentencing hearing is expected to take place at Griffith on October 11.

2. Mother sentenced to 14 years jail for killing four of her babies.

The mother, Andrew Goeppner in court via DPAG

A German mother has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for the manslaughter of four of her babies.

The bodies of eight children were found last November wrapped in towels and plastic bags in the home of the woman and her husband in Wallenfels in Bavaria.

A tip off from a neighbour alerted police.

Police say all the newborns had all died between 2003 and 2013.

Andrea Goeppner, 45, confessed to killing her newborns, but told the court she didn’t know how many she murdered.

“It could have been two, three or four,” the woman’s lawyer said in court.

The woman admitted to giving birth to eight children without any medical assistance at her apartment in Wallenfens in the period from 2003 to 2013. She reportedly rolled them into hand towels, putting more pressure to the head area. If a baby started to cry, she would then hold its mouth and nose shut, until it stopped breathing, a statement read out by the defender said.

Prosecutors said the woman and her husband acted out of “sexual egoism, negligence and callous indifference,” fearing that babies would change their lifestyle.

The couple has three living children, with each also having two from previous marriages.

According to Die Welt she kept the bodies at home, because she felt that they “still belonged to the family.”

Some of the baby remains were found in the garbage together with cigarette stubs, soiled napkins, toilet paper, tampons and sheets with bloodstains that the woman used to clean up her birth.