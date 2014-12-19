Today, Australia pays tribute to a fearless, beautiful advocate.

Today, as Australia remembers a strong, fearless comedian, writer and advocate — Mamamia remembers a friend and inspiration.

Stella Young passed away at age 32 earlier this month, and her memorial service is currently underway at Melbourne Town Hall.

In true Stella style, the dress code at the service is “fabulous” with little to no black.

Here are some memorable moments from the moving ceremony.

Waleed Aly’s beautiful eulogy.

In his eulogy, Aly remembered Young, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta — a genetic disorder that causes bones to break easily –as a fierce advocate for people with disabilities.

“She made the world change for you. She changed your mind,” Aly said.

“She’s made the world a different place for you and for me and for everybody in this room.”

Screenshot via ABC.

“She was better than you in almost every single way.”

Grame Innes’ voice breaking.

Screenshot via ABC.

Former disability discrimination commissioner Graeme Innes’ voice broke, and he had to pause for several seconds to compose himself, during his heartfelt speech.

“Your stories of ordinary life as a person with a disability were funny, poignant but always contained a powerful message,” he said in his tribute to Stella.

“Stella, you strong energetic, charming, funny woman, who said that you could break a bone just by breaking wind — you’ll be sadly missed.”



Kelly Vincent’s call to “stop apologising”.

Screenshot via ABC.

Kelly Vincent, Dignity for Disability representative in SA parliament, remembered Stella as “outspoken, funny and fearless”.

“Stop apologising to yourselves and then stop apologising to others. Something that Stella did extraordinarily well. Learn how to spot room for change, room for improvement, and then fill that space with the people who will help you make that change,” Vincent said.

“We must continue to make these arguments clearly, loudly and without fear.”