There's a place on the New South Wales South Coast that's almost as Byron as Byron.



Not everyone is suited to life in captivity.

Not everyone spent mid-March to mid-June baking sourdough and perfecting living-room-floor Pilates and taking audio French lessons as they put the final touches on the spare-room transformation.

Some of us - and you know who you are - spent "iso" climbing the walls, snapping at each other, scratching at the door, gasping for some space, longing for an open horizon.

And judging by the immediate rush of city-escapees flooding from capitals the minute they could, there were many more of us prepared to bash down that cage door than anyone was prepared to admit.

My family was among them.

For months, the furthest myself, my partner Brent and our two primary-school-age kids had strayed from our little unit was to visit a park one suburb over, a daring exercise in whether you could weather the disapproving looks of anyone who didn't think sibling children should wrestle each other on a soccer field during a pandemic.

So when we drove south on our first trip out of Sydney since the world closed down, we all felt exhilarated by the unfamiliar sensation of space and freedom, even if we were only passing a servo-sized Maccas.

It's hard to overstate the healing power of an Australian road trip. Pale green gums flashing past against a bright winter sky, feet up on the dash, music blaring, family singing, family sniping, family fighting. Food stops. Oversized bags of chips. Turn-taking with the entertainment, the one timeless element the constant hum of "How much longer, are we there yet?" from the back seat.

And it was like that, again, when my little crew took the #RoadTripPledge, a commitment to explore our beautiful country, launched by Stayz in partnership with Tourism Australia. We took the pledge to ﻿escape months of confinement not only so we could breathe, but that we could go and help bring some life back into places that had lost everything well before the virus visited - bushfire-affected areas.