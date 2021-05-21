5 ways to stay healthy this season.

Winter is well and truly on its way.

The leaves are starting to fall, the sun is gone by 5:30pm (miss you already, daylight savings), the evenings have become a little breezier and that morning dash to the bathroom feels pretty crisp.

Although summer is definitely my favourite season, there are things I do truly love about winter.

Cosy knits, ugg boots, crisp sunny mornings, roasting in front of the fire, toasty coffee dates, flannelette sheets and (my personal favourite) that cosy hug from your dressing gown at the end of each day.

Admittedly, there are some not so great things that come with the season too.

Dry skin, chapped lips, runny noses, sitting next to others sneezing and coughing on the bus commute, and finishing work in the dark. But the worst thing of course is getting a cold or flu (icky).

If you’re anything like me, you may be bracing yourself for the inevitable flu that seems to come around every year no matter what.

However, there are actually some easy, proactive steps we can all take to dramatically lessen our chance of getting sick this season or even prevent it altogether.

(It is not my predetermined fate to get the flu every winter, I repeat it is not my predetermined fate).

Here are 5 ways you can stay on top of your health heading into the cooler months:

1. Be proactive and get the flu shot

Peak flu season is fast approaching (generally June to September). Yikes.

Although the COVID-19 vaccination roll out has taken centre stage in many people’s health priorities, it's also important we don’t forget about the usual annual health threats that can come at this time of year, such as influenza.

A flu vaccination can help protect you against common strains of the flu. In fact, the Australian Government recommends everyone over the age of 6 months old get an annual flu vaccination to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

So do yourself a favour and book yourself and your family in for a flu vaccination. Simply visit the TerryWhite Chemmart website and you can book in a suitable time and date, or even just walk in for a visit at your local store.

A trained pharmacist can then administer your flu vaccination and you’ll be good to go.

While we're mentioning it, if you're planning on receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, it's recommended that an interval of at least 14 days is needed between the flu vaccination and a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Noted.

(If you’re one of the lucky ones that gets a free flu shot from your employer, you can cash this in at TerryWhite Chemmart when you book through their corporate flu program. Hint hint: Tell your boss there’s a way to win brownie points AND help keep the office safe this flu season).