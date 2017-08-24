What is better than a holiday with your kids? Staying home.

As I browsed through my Instagram feed last school holidays I saw photo after photo of Bali, the Greek Islands, Hawaii, Fiji, Noosa…. Lots of sand. Lots of sea. Lots of sun. Lots of ‘fun’.

Now I say ‘fun’, because when I think about taking my kids to these locations, the first thing I think of is not fresh seafood, fluffy pillows, margaritas by the pool, and chips with every meal. No. The first thing I think of is all of the reasons why I am genuinely happy to be staying home with the kids these hols!

Call me jealous, call me cheap, call me whatever you like. But I promise you, after years of travelling with little kids and then, more recently, a couple of years staying home during the school holidays, I can assure you, I know which one I prefer.

So here I present to you, the five reasons why a staycation is the best type of holiday:

1. You won’t be shushed on a plane.

Travelling is stressful enough as it is. Have you packed enough? Have you checked the passports? Locked the house? Dropped the dog off with the in-laws? On and on the checklist goes. And that’s before you’ve even arrived at the airport!

You arrive, check in, go through security, go through security again, and then go through security, before heading through customs and getting on the plane. By this time, you are well and truly ready for a glass of champers. BUT WAIT, your one-year-old is hysterically crying. And she won’t stop. She’s one, so bribery isn’t an option at this stage. You do ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING that you can to calm her. Nothing works. You’re only 40 minutes into the 14-hour flight and a large, angry man yells out “Hey you with the kid. Can you shhhhhhh!? Just stop that kid moaning!” I’ll let you imagine what happens next. It’s not pretty.

2. No need to transport your life.

Portacots, bags and bags of nappies, nappy bags, baby monitor, baby wipes, favourite toys, variety of snack foods, bottle steriliser, medications, floaties, pram, again, the list goes on. And that’s just what you need for the baby! Isn’t it easier to leave it all at home and take each day as it comes?