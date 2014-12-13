In 2014, we had our collective hearts broken when some jerk broke the fourth wall and revealed that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling did not really love each other in The Notebook.

In fact, according to the film’s director Nick Cassavetes, the pair pretty much hated each other.

“Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick, come here’.

“He’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ “

The director continued, “We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other.

“It got better after that. They had it out … I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing.”

Me, circa July 2014.

Obviously, Gosling and McAdams patched this up because they went on to become an off-screen couple.

But, before you start trying to desperately sticky tape your broken heart back together, they are not the only ones faking it.



Turns out a whole lot of your favourite on screen duos, were faking it too.

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio aka Romeo and Juliet

Baz Luhrmann’s 90s update of Romeo and Juliet is the sort of film that teen dreams are made of. Romance, drama, Radiohead-heavy soundtrack and two of the broodiest, moodiest, sweetest leads a director could hope for.

Just. Look. At. Them.

But Claire and Leo were faking it. Faking. It.

The role of Juliet was reportedly given to 16-year-old Danes, when Natalie Portman (at 14) looked a little too young to play one of the world’s most famous young lovers (who was supposed to be, you know, 13).

But it was 21-year-old DiCaprio who was the immature one, according to Danes, who described him and his love of pranks as “very immature”.