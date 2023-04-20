Katillia to JJ the porn star: Where the stars of Louis Theroux's documentaries are now.

As a journalist and documentary-maker, Louis Theroux has covered a huge amount of ground. And by ground, we mean criminal organisations, the porn industry, drug dens, Scientology’s heartland, and the depths of racist America, just to name a few. So, we thought we’d take a dive into the British documentary king’s archives and see where some of his most controversial subjects are today. We can tell you now, you might be surprised – relieved, even.

Katillia: Dark States – Heroin Town 2017.

Image: Supplied

In 2017, Louis set his sights on Huntington, West Virginia, a town ravaged by a heroin pandemic. There, he met a 25-year-old named Katillia Martin, whose drug dependency issues began when she was just a teen, her poison then was painkillers. By 17 it was heroin and she was caught in a relationship with her abusive dealer boyfriend, Alvin.

She told Louis she used heroin at least six or seven times a day. “Underneath is all she was so intelligent and charming, and seemed capable of so much, that it was very sad,” Louis recalled. After Louis’ visit, Katillia started using meth, too, and her life spiralled further out of control. At one point she overdosed, was beaten up, and woke up on life support.

Fast-forward to 2021, and Louis came face to face with Katillia, and she told him she’s clean, despite the “occasional drink here and there.” Now she looks like a different woman. Younger, groomed and living in a beautiful, bright, clean home. Being on death’s door was the push she needed to change her life. “I’ve built back relationships and I want to hold onto them,” she told Louis. “They feel more important than the people I was around.”