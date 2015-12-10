You might have heard that there’s a new Star Wars movie out next week. Don’t care? Here’s why you should.

So, you’ve never seen Star Wars.

That’s cool, I mean, you’ve probably been out living your life. Frolicking in the sunshine, reading books by Russian authors whose names end in ‘stoy’ and keeping your tax receipts in alphabetical order. You haven’t got time to watch movies about people waving coloured sticks at each other in space, right?

Wrong.

The Star Wars franchise has had unprecedented cultural influence, the film’s quotes and phrases have become deeply embedded within our everyday lexicon while the saga also managed to forever Hollywood films, paving the way for high quality, adventure-laden blockbusters.

You see how it is? You don’t just watch Star Wars, you LIVE the Star Wars.

In a 2001 census, more than 390,000 UK respondents entered their religion as ‘Jedi’ (a practice that is also prevalent in Australia and never stops being funny) and the movies still have the power to draw record numbers to the cinema when replayed on the big screen. Even President Barack Obama is a fan, once quipping in a debate that people expect him to do a “Jedi mind meld”.

If the most powerful man in the world is on-board, you probably should be too.

I mean, just try to watch the trailer for the soon-to-be-released Star Wars: The Force Awakens and NOT have goosebumps erupt across your flesh. Go on, I’ll wait.

Hold me.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens will soon hit cinemas and the ripple effect will be felt across the world. The film picks up the story 30 years after the original saga and if you know the back story, you’re in for an epic treat.

Ok, so the first thing you need to know about Star Wars is that it happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

The first trilogy comprises Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The original saga was followed by a prequel trilogy comprising Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. In order to get the correct experience, watch the trilogy series first before you jump into the prequels.

The original trilogy follows Luke Skywalker, a young farm boy living on the desert planet Tatooine who is able to wield “the force”. He is drawn into a battle between the Empire and Rebel Alliance, an organized resistance formed to combat Emperor Palpatine. Luke is trained by legendary Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and, with the assistance of smuggler Han Solo, aids Princess Leia in taking down the Empire.