"The tiny lifestyle change that has made me feel better, every day"

By JAMES MOORE

My Dad is a GP and he has stood at his desk for over 20 years.

As a child I remember visiting my father at work and wondering why he stood and worked when everyone else who had a “serious job” seemed to sit. God only knows what his patients thought as they sat down to have “the doc” towering over them.

I just thought my father was a little eccentric, it was only years later that I realised he wasn’t alone. My father, Dr Peter Moore stood and worked because his bad back made prolonged sitting extremely painful.

Approximately 85% of us will experience back pain during our lifetime. It is a big problem, which does not often get talked about.

As someone who is pretty health conscious I decided to trial standing and working. It was difficult to begin with, but by breaking it up with sitting I was able to slowly increase my standing. After a couple of months I was able to stand for 80% of the day. I now get insanely annoyed when I am forced to sit for more than 30 minutes, especially when I'm on a plane or in a car.