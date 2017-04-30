The haunting story of Sherrill, Suzie and Stacy, who 'disappeared into thin air'.

What started out as a night of celebration quickly turned into a mystery which has haunted the Springfield, Missouri community for 25 years.

Suzie Streeter, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, had just graduated from high school when they – along with Streeter’s 47-year-old mum Sherrill Levitt – disappeared in the early hours of June 7, 1992.

On the night before they vanished, Streeter and McCall had attended their Kickapoo High School graduation, and they were last seen around 2:00 am the following morning.

The teenagers had planned to spend the night at their friend's house, but they decided it was too crowded and instead headed to Streeter's place, where she lived with Levitt.

Sometime between 2:00 am and 8:00 am the three women disappeared - leaving their cars, wallets, keys, and the family Yorkshire Terrier behind.

When a friend of Streeter and McCall's, along with her boyfriend, came to the house the next morning, they found the front door unlocked and a broken light fixture on the front porch. They quickly swept up the broken glass - and as there were no other signs of foul play - the teenagers walked into the house to look for the three women.

They couldn't find Streeter, McCall and Levitt, but noticed that all three women had left their handbags and personal items, including Levitt's cigarettes, behind. The TV had been left on a channel that showed only static - and as they were about to leave the house - the phone rang.

The friend answered the call - believing it may have been one of the missing women - but instead she heard the voice of a man making lewd, sexual comments. She hung up the phone and the pair left, assuming the women had just headed out of the house for some reason.

Janice McCall, Stacy's mum, became worried later day when she hadn't heard from or laid eyes on her daughter. She headed over to Levitt and Streeter's home and was confronted by the same eerie scene - the open front door, the static TV, the women's personal items left untouched.

