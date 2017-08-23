When it comes to cleaning out your wardrobe, there are two types of people: those who are absolutely ruthless and will throw out anything they’re not 100% sure about, and those who act like hoarders, refusing to part with a single sock. Neither of these attitudes are going to help you get the clean – but complete – closet of your dreams.

So, to help remedy this problem, we’ve devised six key questions that you should ask yourself about every single item of clothing that you own. Your answers should help you work out what you should keep and what you really need to cull.

1. Do you even like it?

This is the very first question you should ask yourself about any piece of clothing in your wardrobe. You’d be surprised at how many pieces you’re holding onto just because your grandma gave them to you back in 2006. If you don’t like something, it has got to go. It’s wasting space and you’re not going to wear it.

2. Does it fit you?

If something doesn’t fit you, there’s a good chance you should ditch it. And before you start thinking, “Oh, but when I lose a bit of weight, it will look great!” If you do lose weight, are you really going to want to put on old clothes that you’ve had in your closet for years? You’ll probably want to get something new.

If the clothes in your closet don’t fit you now, just as you are, then get rid of them and find clothes that do fit you and make you look your best.

3. Is it damaged or worn out?

This is one that I’m guilty of. I once kept an old, ratty white tee for way too long because it was really hard to find a good white T-shirt to replace it. But I wasn’t even wearing the old one because it had too many holes in it!

Anything that’s really old or damaged should be gotten rid of immediately. You’re never going to wear it again. The only exception should be anything that has a strong sentimental value like a university tee.