SPORT: Why gold medals alone won't help female athletes secure sponsorship.

By HAYLEY BYRNES

Almost a year since her heroic solo effort, Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson is still struggling to gain lucrative sponsorship deals. Could it be, that I dare say perhaps, just perhaps, in this shallow day and age Pearson is simply not “good-looking” enough?

Before you scream “I can’t believe she went there,” let me first state I have always been an avid Pearson supporter.

During the London games last year I pointed out that all Australian media should be ashamed about the copious amount of attention swimmer Stephanie Rice endured by being friends with USA basketballer Kobe Bryant. It was a slap in the face to Pearson’s endeavor.

Oh yeah, that gold medal you won? That’s great but excuse me while I scroll through the latest gallery of Steph and Kobe. After Pearson’s courageous effort, there was talk she could be in the vicinity of earning up to $2 million in sponsorship deals. A year on, we can see this was nothing more than an excited exaggeration.

Again I was outraged when sporting store giant Rebel Sport chose the ever so un-athletic cricket WAG Kyly Boldy. I wrote how Rebel Sport’s managing director Erica Berchtold proclaimed “It’s about time we had a female ambassador associated with sport”.

The frontrunner for the most idiotic comment of the year?

Amongst comments to my then article back in February, I stumbled across this beauty by a reader:

“Men like to watch attractive women, we don’t care about their attributes. Why make that simple fact more complicated than it is”.

Charming. I sure hope this gem of a man one day has a daughter who comes home crying from school because a boy told her she’s ugly. See how you respond then, pal.

Amongst last months hoo-hah of Roxy’s latest TV commercial showcasing surfer Stephanie Gilmore lying around in her knickers, the deemed sexual objectification of Gilmore only boosted the exposure of the 5 time ASP World Champions err, “qualities”. Speaking of, what man doesn’t crush on fellow surfer Sally Fitzgibbon? Let’s be honest guys, do you really care about surfing, or for that matter follow her friend football/cricket darling Elyse Perry’s efforts on the field? The majority of you I’m sure would say no.