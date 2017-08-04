In some ways, the Sports Illustrated Runway Show in Miami at the end of last month was much like any other.

There were swimsuits. There were models. There was a catwalk and photographers.

But there was one marked difference.

“Some people [in the audience] were moved to tears,” MJ Day, editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit told New York Post.

“They saw themselves represented on the runway, which they never thought they would,” he said.

Specifically, Day was referring to the models Sports Illustrated chose to use. They ranged dramatically in size, shape and ethnicity, in an attempt to be portray women in a more diverse way. Here are some of the models who walked the runway for Sports Illustrated in this show: