Stumped about what to get dad? These sporty gifts are what he really wants.

When it comes to Father’s Day gifts, I’m usually left stumped. My dad, like most I’d imagine, is notoriously difficult to buy for. While he’s generally as easy going as it gets, he’s seriously bad at telling you what he actually wants in a gift. Put it down to poor articulation because you’re lucky if you can get him to utter more than “I don’t want anything” under his breath.

Yet when it comes to unwrapping time, he’s full of words. Namely, “I could’ve got this for a faaaaar better deal than you did”. Dads. Go figure. But this year, I’m determined to pick out a gift that will leave him no room for comment because it’s that bang on.

If your dad is into his sport, I’ve gathered the best sport-inspired gifts so you don’t have to. Here are my picks for how to choose a Father’s Day gift by the sport he likes the most, with the help of Amart Sports:

1. For the dad who is into the gym.

Raise your hand if you know a dad who considers himself a bit of a gym buff? I know I do. The best part about investing in some gym equipment for dad is you can split the cost with your siblings and/or mum and go in for a bigger and better gift. Another sneaky bonus is that gym equipment is set up at home if your gym membership so happens to expire...

A treadmill, elliptical or an exercise bike is a great place to start because you can never go wrong with a bit of cardio and working up a sweat. There's also the added benefit of being able to watch a show on the iPad or read a book or the paper while exercising too. We're sure dads won't be complaining about that.

If you're after a piece of equipment that works as a perfect total body workout, a Water Rower like the A1 S4 Select Rower is a great option. It provides an efficient aerobic workout that's low impact and targets all the joints and major muscle groups uniformly. Dad can feel like he's part of an elite rowing club from the comfort of his living room. Winning.