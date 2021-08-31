15 women told me what they don’t like people knowing: the ways they spoil their pet most. I was… surprised.

In my house, there's no doubt that we think of our pets as humans. If I counted the number of times I spoil our dog, Sadie, and cat, Banjo, in a week... I would quickly lose track.

As I write this, Sadie is laying next to me on the lounge (that she is not supposed to be on), and keeps looking at me with puppy eyes asking for a pat.

I give in. Every time. Just look at those eyes.

Thankfully, I'm not the only one who is obsessed with their pets.

ING ran their own YouGov Pet Study this year by surveying 1,058 Aussies with their own cats and dogs*. They found that an incredible 57 per cent of respondents say their connection with their pet is so strong, they would put them before their friends, family and anything else. Even 34 per cent said they consider their pet as their ‘first born’ or their child.

And frankly, I couldn't relate to a stat more.

I regularly buy special treats for both Sadie and Banjo, and often find myself planning my day around them. It's not uncommon to hear me call them our "children" and I love them so much more than I ever thought possible. They are quite literally family members, factored into birthdays, Christmas and family holidays. My partner sometimes jokes that the animals come first and second and he comes third...