A strong female lead and a courageous quest made Spirit Untamed an unmissable adventure for my daughters.

As a mum of four girls, I am always on the lookout for films with strong female characters and empowering themes. This film delivers just that.

Spirit Untamed is a new film from Universal Pictures hitting cinemas on June 12th, and it's honestly a must-see for young families (particularly for parents with girls under 14 years I would recommend).

I was fortunate to see Spirit Untamed ahead of its official release.

My 9-year-old daughter had already seen the trailer at the cinema and her excitement was off the charts. Ever since we visited a friend’s farm and she rode a horse for the first time, she has been rather enchanted (read: infatuated) with horses.

But you don’t have to have a horse fascination to enjoy this epic adventure.

Our biggest horse lover. Image: Supplied.