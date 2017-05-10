Partner of pregnant blogger killed in Thailand shares grief after telling her 5-yo son.

The boyfriend of a pregnant blogger who was killed in Thailand has shared how her “spirit” has told him not to blame himself.

Danny Glass was riding a scooter with his British girlfriend Sophie Rose on the back when a truck crashed into their rear, leaving Rose with fatal head injuries. Glass had pulled out of the motorcycle lane to get around a parked car.

WATCH: Why Sophie Rose was breastfeeding her four-year-old son. (Post continues after video).

The 29-year-old described how he then faced the devastating task of telling the 41-year-old’s son, who Rose is known for breastfeeding, that his mum was not coming back.

“There’s a lot of people having to go through this pain but the person I feel sorry for the most is her little boy Shaye who’s five years old,” he said in a YouTube video.

“I had to explain to him that his mum was dead and that she isn’t coming back.”

Rose, who was a vocal advocate for breastfeeding children until they were eight years old, was six months pregnant with Glass’ child. The family had been living in Thailand.