Dear Sophie Monk, you don't need to apologise for your successful career.

There’s a familiar tale that follows the introduction of a new Bachelorette to our screens.

A justification of sorts.

A peculiar focus on their career, how their career interferes with love and how having a sustainable relationship and successful career are (apparently) mutually exclusive when you’re a woman.

Take this, from Georgia Love in the promos leading into her season of The Bachelorette:

“I’ve always put my job first, but at the end of the day I come home by myself and I’m lonely. “If I don’t have someone to come home to at the end of the day, then what’s the point of everything else?”

And then, this from Sophie Monk in her most recent promo for her upcoming season:

“I’m so lucky to do what I do, but the one thing you do sacrifice is a really healthy, good relationship — that’s one thing I regret. Is that I feel like I chose my career and you can’t really have both.”

Interestingly, put the men who have starred on The Bachelor on the stand and they will rarely justify why they’re there, why they are single at any given age and the reasons they may be looking for love.

They’re just…there. And they rarely apologise for it or the circumstances that led there.