Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s Wednesday. Otherwise known as hump-day. Otherwise known as Bachelorette day.

Until Sophie Monk appears on our screens and makes everything OK again, here’s some last minute fluff to tide you over.

1. Sophie Monk says there’s a downside to taking your clothes off and posing in front of a room of people

Ahead of the airing of the first Bachelorette episode, Sophie Monk has spoken about that time she posed for Playboy magazine topless.

Describing the moment as being like a bad dream, Monk told Tea With Jules host Jules Sebastian she had just one regret about the shoot: the heater was on too high.

"You know when your nipples are really warm nipples?," she asked the YouTube series host. "Usually they are always erect... but it was really warm so they looked... very 70s."

We... think we know exactly what she means.

The 37-year-old said at first she was a little alarmed by the experience, but she soon was having a great time.

"You know when you’re in a dream and all of a sudden you look down and your clothes aren’t on?" she asked.

"The first time you’re taking it [clothes] off, you’re like really? But by the end you’re so relaxed.

"I always thought Vogue and Playboy... they are two of the biggest magazines growing up for me. So I was like ‘why not’?"

