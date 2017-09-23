Sophie Monk has "spoiled the winner of The Bachelorette" and it's only week one. For SHAME.

We’re barely past the first week of Sophie Monk’s time as the Bachelorette, and already the whole thing has been ruined.

Ruined, you guys. RUINED.

Because with one Instagram comment, the 37-year-old may have just let slip which of the remaining 15 lads runs off with her heart. Well… maybe.

Sharing a selfie with her 251,000 followers, Sophie wrote that her besties forced to get her ready for a fancy dinner because she is “hopeless” and “wanted to wear ugg boots”.

When your besties get you ready for dinner bcs you are hopeless and want to wear ugg boots ????. ❤️Hair:@indigo_stylist_ make up: @anniecipressi @lusciousloxau ❤️ A post shared by Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Ugg boots. Like the two pairs Sophie was gifted in just two episodes by two different men.

Dun dun dunnnnnnnn!

We’re no scientists, but according to our calculations, this obviously means that either Blake and Jared will be the final man standing.

There’s no other explanation for Sophie writing such a cryptic comment.

