Sophie Monk's first Bachelorette promo is here and it's better than we ever imagined.

When Sophie Monk was announced as Australia’s newest Bachelorette, we knew things were going to be different.

Not only is the 37-year-old one of the most recognisable faces in the Aussie entertainment industry, but she is hilarious, self-deprecating and, quite frankly, relatable as hell.

So how do you combine that personality with a show that arguably takes itself way too seriously for a program that’s about dating 353 guys at once while wearing fancy ballgowns surrounded by fake flowers?

Well, by putting images like THIS in the first promo for her season:

That's right, the one-minute-long teaser trailer for The Bachelorette pokes fun at Sophie's disgust at seeing happy couples left, right and centre.

Including a couple of dogs. Because dogs make everything more adorable and fun.

Of course at the end of the promo, Soph - who has dated famous faces like Sam Worthington, Benji Madden and Ryan Seacrest in the past - dons a ball gown in the perfect shade of Bachelorette red to prove that she is well and truly ready to find her "somebody to love".