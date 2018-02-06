Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Video by I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

1. Sophie Monk admits to staging paparazzi shots with Stu Laundy.



Oh my god, say it ain’t so.

Our indisputable belief in reality TV love is being shaken after Sophie Monk has admitted to upping their lovey-dovey ante with Stu Laundy for the paparazzi.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 9’s A Current Affair, she admitted to playing up their romance for the media.

“Every day I was getting burnt for not being affectionate, so there’s paparazzi at the airport and I was like, ‘kiss me’,” she said.

“But I definitely did that for the paparazzi, I could see them.”

Speaking to reporter Leila McKinnon she said that she felt under-pressure after fans questioned the ‘legitimacy’ of their relationship.

Monk even admits to staying longer than she should have.

“I gave it my best shot, I didn’t go in this half-arsed, I went in full and ready to commit,” she said.

“[I] wanted it to work for everyone,” she says.

Watch the full interview on A Current Affair from 7pm tonight.

2. Anthony Mundine’s comments on I’m a Celebrity last night left viewers furious.

There are some things you don’t say on a nationally-syndicated reality TV show, things that are overtly sexist and offensive to 50% of the population.

Things like, “She can wear a dress … not a short skirt, not above the knees. That is just the way I am, it is the way I feel, the way I think,” when speaking about women.

And yet, for boxer Anthony Mundine, it’s just another day in the office *cough* jungle. Speaking to fellow contestant Jackie Gilles – who spends her non-jungle time as a Real Housewife of Melbourne, Mundine tried to justify his views as he believed it was his job to “protect your woman.”

“You don’t want other men having prerogative thoughts about your girl or your daughter,” he said.

Viewers watching from home weren’t too impressed either.

I don't know anybody can like #anthonymundine the guy is a sicko. Especially the comments & his beliefs about women. #imacelebrityau — Invincible (@AngelWhite2015) February 6, 2018

@imacelebrityau I'm a fan of @anthony_mundine but disagree with his thoughts on wat women should wear. Imo women can wear what they want, Men have no right to expect anything from women cause what they wearing. #imacelebrityau — Known As Shrek (@AusOgre) February 5, 2018

Mundine is primitive in his sexist belief system – teach men to control their lust instead of telling women how to behave #ImACelebrityAU — Hannah Grace (@HannahGrace_M) February 5, 2018

Mundine is known for his traditional Muslim values and before going on the show told News Corp that he doesn’t believe in homosexuality, abortion or contraception.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last of his controversial comments.

3. Apparently we’re in for a DOUBLE cheating scandal on Married at First Sight.



Oh wow. Oh wow. Oh wow.

Apparently there’s going to be not one but two cheating scandals on this season of Married At First Sight.

Word on the street is that groom Troy – you may remember him from the teeth brushing/ tuna eating/ teeth brushing incident – has already moved on with Carly.