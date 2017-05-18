The partner of pregnant breastfeeding blogger Sophie Rose has been charged over her death.

The boyfriend of British woman Sophie Emma Rose Anderson has been charged with reckless driving causing death after the pregnant blogger was killed in Thailand earlier this month.

Danny Glass was driving a scooter and Anderson, 41, was his passenger when the 29-year-old pulled out in front of a truck to get around a car in the motorbike lane.

The truck collided with the scooter, leaving Anderson fatally injured, while Glass walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Anderson is best known for promoting the benefits of breastfeeding older children and made headlines when she shared videos of herself breastfeeding her son when he was four years old last year.

She was six-months pregnant with Glass' baby at the time of her death.