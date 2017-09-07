Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Welcome, reader friends.

1. For 19 years Sophie Cachia thought her middle name was Jane. Then she went to the post office

Those who were speedy enough to click on media personality Sophie Cachia’s Instagram Live Story last night were treated to quite the tale.

You see, for 19 years of her life, the writer and social media influencer thought her name was Sophie Jane. That is, until she went to the post office to get a passport and she found out quite a curious fact: Jane wasn’t her middle name.

You know, AT ALL.

Upon confronting her mum about this very important name debacle, Sophie learned her parents forgot to put her middle name on the birth certificate.

While the blogger always felt she’d give her baby daughter, Florence, the middle name ‘Jane’ she explained to her 230,000 followers that she felt she couldn’t, because it was never really her own.

2. Stand down: J-Law’s dress took the cake at her new movie’s premiere

Sometimes the red carpet is full of beautiful dresses with no clear standout. Other times Jennifer Lawrence walks down and everyone falls over each other because SHE’S COVERED IN GLORIOUS BEADED WEBBING AND HOW IS THAT A THING.