"I’ve poo’d, haven’t I?" Sophie Cachia has shared her very honest birth story.

Sophie Cachia gave birth to her daughter, Florence, in January this year and now she’s finally had time to sit down and write about the experience in all its painful, sweaty, poo-y glory.

The Young Mummy posted a lengthy blog on her website on Friday, giving her followers the full rundown of the birth.

She starts off by saying that despite “the pain, the fear, the poo, the recovery, the glory” she had a wonderful birthing experience.

Cachia goes on to say that there’s a lot of negative birth stories going around, so she wants to share her positive experience.

“YES it does hurt, YES I was terrified at times, YES my recovery SUCKED second time around compared to first – but you know what? My labour was pretty straight forward and I left hospital 13 hours later with a gorgeous baby girl in my arms. How blessed I am.”

She had been booked in to be induced on the January 21 but by the 13th, she’d had enough.

“I was that crazy overdue pregnant woman googling EVERY possible natural induction technique,” she writes.

Cachia admits she bathed in Clary Sage Oil, ate a whole pineapple, and even had sex – all with the hope of inducing labour.

“I instructed Jaryd to go into the bathroom for some alone time with himself and his… hand. They say that sex brings on a baby, when in fact I learnt it’s actually the semen itself that can have an impact,” she writes.