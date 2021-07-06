Sophie was found dead outside her holiday home. Everyone thinks they know who did it.

On December 23, 1996, Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found dead on the driveway of her holiday home in rural Ireland.

The 39-year-old film producer, who was still wearing her pajamas, had been beaten to death. Her wounds were so severe that it was difficult for her neighbour, Sophie Foster, to identify her.

When police and a pathologist attended the scene, Sophie's death was ruled a homicide. It was believed the French woman's attacker had used a nearby concrete block to kill her.

For residents of the picturesque, remote town of West Cork, Sophie's death came as a complete shock. A murder hadn't occurred in the area for decades, and police virtually had no experience with dealing with such a crime.

In the beginning, there wasn't a clear suspect in the case.

Sophie's husband, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was in France at the time of her murder, meaning he wasn't seen as a viable suspect. Likewise, Sophie had travelled to Ireland alone.

As the investigation continued, police began looking for people in West Cork with visible injuries.

It was through this strategy that police were drawn to journalist Ian Bailey, who had visible scratches on his hands and forehead.

Bailey, who had written a number of articles about the murder, claimed that he had been scratched while climbing a tree.

But when questions arose over the reporter's claims, he was arrested for Sophie's murder.

Although Bailey denied any involvement with the crime in conversations with police, he told three people he had killed Sophie.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Image: Netflix.