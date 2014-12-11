Angelina Jolie has just been called a "talentless, spoiled brat".

Angelina Jolie has been named as a “spoiled brat” in a series of leaked emails between Hollywood executives.

Apparently, Hollywood isn’t a fan of the award-winning actor, director, humanitarian, wife and mother.

In a series of supposedly private emails that were made public as part of a large Sony Pictures leak this week, the world now knows what people really think of Ange. And it aint pretty.

It’s been revealed Ange wanted Gone Girl director, David Fincher, to direct her next film, a version of Cleopatra. But Sony wanted him to direct the new Steve Jobs biopic.

Angelina at the world premiere of her new film Unbroken. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The emails, obtained by Gawker, are between Sony Pictures chairman Amy Pascal and Jobs producer Scott Rudin. They’re pretty scathing about Angelina — while it makes us uncomfortable to republish big chunks of these guys’ correspondence, we’ve pulled out a few quotes. It’s a damning glimpse into the way Hollywood power players speak about one another…

Here’s a short exchange between Rudin and Pascal:

Rudin: YOU BETTER SHUT ANGIE DOWN BEFORE SHE MAKES IT VERY HARD FOR DAVID TO DO JOBS. Pascal: Do not fucking threaten me. I have been asking you [to] engage with me on this for weeks. Rudin: What the hell are you talking about? Who’s threatening you? Let me remind you I brought this material to you and I can off her from it in a phone call. Don’t for one second even think about trying this shit with me. There is no movie of Cleopatra to be made (and how that is a bad thing and rampaging spoiled ego of this woman and the cost of the movie is beyond me) and if you won’t tell her that you do not like the script — which, let me remind you, SHE DOESN’T EITHER — this will just spin even further out in Crazyland but let me tell you I have zero appetite for the indulgence of spoiled brats and I will tell her this myself if you don’t. Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, the day after the leak. (Photo by Frederick J. Brown/Getty Images).

From there, Rudin says he is not interested in “presiding over a $180m ego bath” that could be a “career-defining debacle”. He says he refuses to destroy his career “over a minimally talented spoiled brat”.

Yep, that’s Ange they’re talking about.

In all seriousness, the leaking of these emails were not the only thing to be surfaced from Sony Pictures. The salaries of different actors, the aliases of different celebrities, even the social security numbers of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars ended up on the internet.

It’s not a nude photo scandal, but it is an incredible invasion of privacy among the Sony Pictures family.

Click through the gallery below for photos of Angelina Jolie, not acting like a spoiled brat.

