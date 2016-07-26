Kerri-Anne Kennerley speaks out in support of Sonia Kruger.

A week on from her major media firestorm, presenter Sonia Kruger has been offered public support by morning television veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Attending the 2016 Helpmann Awards on Monday night, Kennerley told the Daily Mail her message to Kruger was simply to “stay brave.”

The Mornings with Kerri-Anne host said that the harassment Kruger had received since saying Australia should close its borders to all immigrants was “just appalling beyond belief.”

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has come out offering Sonia Kruger support. Source: Getty.

"I think it's appalling - with freedom of speech - where people have an opinion and everybody else finds the need to slam someone," Kennerley said.

"We are living in a democratic country. We do need people to have varying opinions and it should be treated with respect so therefore everybody should have their freedom of expression."