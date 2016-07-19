Sonia Kruger has addressed her critics on national television in an emotional segment, a day after she sparked outrage by calling for a ban on Muslim immigration.

Opening the show beside co-host David Campbell, Sonia said she wanted to say “a few things about what happened yesterday on The Today Show.”

"The discussion we had was centred around a newspaper article which measured the correlation of Muslim population in certain countries and the number of certain terrorist attacks. I thought the article made relevant points," she said.

"Last week’s attack on men, women and children in Nice left me in utter disbelief. I saw the image of a baby covered in a plastic sheet with a doll lying beside her and it rocked me to the very core. I imagined what that must have been like for the people of Nice, for the friends and families of the lost and the thought that it could happen here terrifies me.

This image from Nice breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/GzzaXipbFK — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) July 14, 2016

"This type of attack affects people from all walks of life and I want to make it very clear that I have complete respect for people of all races, and religions. I acknowledge my views yesterday may have been extreme. The reaction overnight in the papers, online and via social media demonstrates that there are a myriad of opinions in Australia which I actually appreciate," she continued.

"It is a hugely complex and sensitive issue. It’s an issue with no simple answer. And it’s an issue that cannot be fully discussed in a short televised segment,” Kruger continued, looking close to tears.