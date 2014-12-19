sex

Sonia Kruger, for the second time, you're beautiful.

Everyone but Sonia thinks she looks gorgeous pregnant.

Sonia Kruger, 49, is reaching the final few weeks before her precious first bub makes their entrance.

And like many expectant mums, Sonia isn’t feeling as sexy as she looks.

The Big Brother host, who has the most amazing maternity wardrobe since Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George, had this to say about her pregnancy body:

“Let me describe what I’m wearing: a faded black T-shirt, which is a bit short and doesn’t quite fit over my substantial bump, teamed with a shirred floral skirt and a pair of thongs,” Sonia told Who magazine.

“I look like Norm from the Life Be In It ads. Seriously! I walked out the front gate the other day, saw a paparazz[o] in the street so I turned around and went back in.”

In case you are struggling to remember Norm, this is him.

And this is Sonia three weeks ago:

Via Sonia's Instagram

No comparison.

This is not the first time Sonia has spoken about her pregnancy weight negatively. Earlier this year, on Big Brother, Sonia turned side-on, looked straight at the camera and said, “Does this dress make me look fat?” whilst rubbing her pregnant belly.

So we feel we need to make our point again. 

This is Norm:

This is Sonia four weeks ago:

Via Sonia's Instagram

Radiantly gorgeous.

So Sonia, stop dissing your pregnancy belly. We know it's uncomfortable. We know you get to that point of being over having a basketball belly. We know that.

But you are so incredibly gorgeous. You are not Norm.

Earlier this year, Sonia announced her pregnancy through IVF (with the assistance of a friend's egg) and is expecting a girl with partner Craig McPherson due in January.

What do you think of Sonia's maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy? 

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of Sonia Kruger's baby bump...
Sonia Kruger behind the scenes at Big Brother
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger was positively glowing on last night's Big Brother (Image via Channel 9, Jump in)
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Anal Episode

Sealed Section

What's Your Number?

The Prude & The Pornstar
ADVERTISEMENT
The perfect pink to show off that baby glow (Image via Facebook @Sonia Kruger)
Sonia and her beautiful bump (Image via Channel 9, Jump in)
Sonia on last night's Big Brother (Image via Channel 9, Jump in)
Sonia Kruger
Sonia in one of last year's eviction outfits
Sonia's Birthday cake courtesy of Big Brother
Sonia filming the Big Brother 2014 Promo
Sonia at the Celebrate Life Ball
Sonia and Tweety Bird
Sonia and the winner of Big Brother 2013, Tim Dormer
Sonia and Kit Harington
Sonia and Jimmy Barnes
Sonia and her sister Deb
Sonia and her glam squad
Sonia Kruger looking amazing on last year's Big Brother
Sonia Kruger behind the scenes on Big Brother
Sonia have a bite to eat
Sonia with Ricki-Lee
Sonia Kruger looking gorgeous behind the scenes
And in her car
Sonia Kruger during the Big Brother 2013 Finale
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger and David Campbell
Sonia Kruger and her mum
Sonia with Kylie Minogue
Sonia and David
Sonia photobombing The Voice AU
Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger@SoniaKruger
Sonia Kruger in Samoa
Sonia is Samona
Sonia in Torquay

Want more? Try:

The most popular baby names of the year are here.

Kylie Gillies’ boy is all grown up in this adorable photo.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???