Days after calling for the closure of Australian borders to Muslim people entering Australia, television presenter Sonia Kruger has been left high and dry by her famous mates, with insiders from major Australian networks claiming they’ve received strict instructions to keep tight lipped over the 51-year-old’s controversial comments.

Sparking controversy on Monday’s episode of Channel 9’s Today Show while discussing the recent terror attack in Nice, the former Big Brother host said that, like columnist Andrew Bolt, she felt “there is a correlation between the number of people in a country who are Muslim, and the number of terrorist attacks.”

Sonia Kruger discussing Muslim immigration on the Today Show. Post continues…

And while fellow Channel Nine presenter Syliva Jeffrey’s came to the defence of Kruger on Tuesday, orders have since been made for others to remain silent until the storm has passed.

Speaking to news.com.au, one prominent Australian television presenter said, “Ten told me not to say anything on it,” with a former colleague of Kruger’s adding that commenting on the issue would be “unwise.”

Kruger on Today Extra with David Campbell. Source: Channel 9.

Backlash to Kruger's comments began almost immediately, with many prominent media personalities sharing their thoughts throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Lawyer and writer Mariam Veiszadeh began, saying, “I think people in Sonia’s position need to understand the incredible platforms that have been afforded to them and the influence that they therefore have."

Even when raised on The Project as part of Waleed Aly's 'Something We Should Talk About' segment on Tuesday night, Kruger's comments - and the response she has received - were only mentioned briefly.