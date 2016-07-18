Sonia Kruger responds to criticism after calling for Australia to 'close borders to Muslims'.

Sparking outrage after she called for the closure of Australian borders to Muslim people in the wake of the Nice terror attacks, Sonia Kruger has responded to her critics.

Posting on Twitter, the TV host says she should be “able to discuss these issues without automatically being labelled a racist”.

She says discussion of such issues is “vital in a democratic society”. Sonia’s co-host, David Campbell, also posted on Twitter after the incident, declaring that “words were not his friends”.