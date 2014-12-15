Four Australian states will completely ban solariums at the end of this year.

Image: iStock

by LISA TUCKER

Commercial solariums will be banned from December 31 in South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.

A ban is unnecessary in the Northern Territory because there are no sunbed operators. Western Australia and Tasmania are yet to enforce proposed bans.

According to the Cancer Council, 43 Australians die each year from skin cancer associated with solarium use. Cancer Council Australia’s public health committee chairman Craig Sinclair said health groups were counting down the days to the ban.

Look closely. This is what the sun is really doing to your skin.

“It’s been estimated that up to 280 malignant melanomas a year are attributable to sunbed use and one in every six melanomas in young people are from sunbed use,” Mr Sinclair said.

“So there is no question that there is a direct link between regular use of sunbeds and malignant melanoma.”

The movement for change began with the compelling and tragic story of a young Melbourne woman, Clare Oliver, who campaigned in her final stages of melanoma to ban solariums.