Sofia Vergara's wedding dress took 1,657 hours to make.

In case you are living under a rock, there was a wedding yesterday.
It was quite a spectacular affair. Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara married the man of her dreams (and ours), Joe Manganiello.
The pair, as is tradition, were married in a church, surrounded by all their closest friends and family. But aside from tradition, they beat the paparazzi at their own game and posted ALL the best wedding shots (and some drunken ones) to Instagram for the rest of us mere mortals to relish in.
We weren’t joking about the level of drunken dancing. Pitbull was involved, after all. (Post continues after video)