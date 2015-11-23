It’s the wedding of the year, and you could join in all the fun on Instagram.

Hollywood megastar Sofia Vergara has walked down the aisle to marry the love of her life, werewolf turned stripper, Joe Manganiello. And if their social media feeds are anything to go by, their guests had an absolute ball.

There is even a hashtag, #Jofia, for those of you wanting to play along at home. Using the hashtag, Sofia and her family, including son Manolo and niece Claudia, gave us a behind-the-scene look at the preparation and the bride’s dress(es).

Watch Sofia talking about her wedding here:



It’s like we’re there. Except we’re not, we’re probably all sitting on the couch watching Netflix and eating cold toast.

But this is the next best thing.

The wedding dress was certainly a thing of wonder and beauty which fulfils all your Disney princess fantasies. Sofia went with a custom Zuhair Murad Couture design of a lacey and intricate nature.

Obviously perfectly matching the flowers forest they got married in front of.

Sofia Vergara wedding dress

Sofia Vergara's wedding. Image via Instagram.

It’s not just the wedding dress stealing the show, though. At her rehearsal dinner, Vergara wore a white gown beautiful enough to have the masses questioning whether she’d been married a day early. Today, she also sported a lacy white beach dress that would put many wedding dresses to shame.

But the best thing to come out of the celebrations so far? This video of Sofia dancing with her relatives, the picture of a glowing bride.

Watch Sofia dancing at her wedding: