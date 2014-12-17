By Conor Duffy

A terrorism expert has warned that social media could interfere with future operations like the one which brought the Martin Place siege in Sydney to an end on Tuesday night.

“It’s natural we have that curiosity to figure that out, but somebody sending a tweet saying ‘I’ve just seen a man in SWOT gear climb a ladder’, the gunman could be hearing that in real time and making a response,” Professor Greg Barton told 7.30.

“We have to be careful. Maybe in this case it didn’t have a consequence but there’ll be other cases in the future.”

At the height of the siege, NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Catherine Burn confirmed that social media was hampering their ability to control information.

“We are monitoring what’s happening on Facebook clearly,” she told reporters.

“We are monitoring what’s happening on Twitter and that is forming a part of our tactical response in how to handle this.”

But it is not just the media and a general public hungry for information that are using social media.

“Increasingly with modern terrorism we’re seeing an increased focus on getting publicity and modern media, particularly social media,” Professor Barton said. “Islamic State (IS), the latest variation of Al Qaeda, is intensely interested in media and publicity and very, very good at getting it.”

“And even when they’ve inspired some rather pathetic character to do something that’s not particularly professional, what they’ve achieved via this guy is getting the whole world to pay attention for a 24-hour cycle.”