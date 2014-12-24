beauty

Social media is in danger of ruining your holiday. Don't let it.

Image: iStock

The thing about the internet is that it is full of lies. It is misleading.

But for some reason, because we’re reading about it from a screen, we tend to believe it – even though if someone told you about it to your face, you’d call bullshit. Trust me, I’m speaking to you from the internet right now…

There is nothing more misleading than social media and it can really mess you up.

So here are 7 things to remember if what you see on social media makes you feel bad these holidays:

1. No one is as good-looking in real life as they are on social media.

I use a profile pic that is almost 5 years old. I’m wearing a hat, sunglasses and a scarf. I don’t look like that now. I’m not sure I even looked like that then.

The Glow investigates: Can a ‘normal’ woman become ‘Instagram hot’?

People post flattering pictures of themselves – which is great for them. Never compare yourself to pictures that other people post on social media. Actually, never compare yourself to other people. No good will come of it.

2. No one is as bad-looking in real life as they are on social media.

When someone posts a pic of you on social media and your mind says, “Is that what I really look like?”, the answer is, “No”. That’s not what you look like in real life. You are warm-bodied and three-dimensional and always moving. You look great. Forget about it.

3. No one is having a better time than you.

It’s easy to look at other people’s pictures and think: geez, they’re having such a rad time at that party. In all seriousness, if they were having such a great time, they probably wouldn’t have the time to Instagram it.

“Please stop saying you’re #blessed”

4. No one’s kids are better behaved than yours.

They are not cuter. They are not more accomplished. It took a million takes and six icecreams to get that one perfect shot.

5. Your ex’s new partner is not better looking than you.

They are not smarter. Nor are they uglier or stupider or meaner. Stop for a moment and consider what it must be like for them to be the girlfriend/wife/boyf/husband after you? They’re feeling more insecure than you, I guarantee it. In which case it’s easy to be gracious. Good for them.

6. No one has a better holiday than you.

Sure Beyonce's having fun in paradise, but she could also get gastro at any minute...

Sure, they may go to exotic locales, but remember: on tropical islands, you can’t have ice in your drinks because you might get gastro (or worse). No ice? As if. Make yourself a cold drink and feel smug about the fact you don’t need to worry about getting the trots.

Meet the 17 year old who makes $750 for every photo she posts on Instagram.

7. Nothing is you see on social media is real.

It’s sanitised, filtered and curated. Don’t let fake things make you sad. A final example:

This is the kind of picture of my dog that I put on social media:

This is what my dog really looks like:

See? The internet is filled with lies. Now, let’s all go and eat some rum balls.

To make social media fun rather than infuriating this summer, let's treat it like a game of bingo! Here's a spotters guide to the holiday snaps you'll see on your social feeds in days and weeks to come, as demonstrated by some of our favourite celebrities. First one to cross them all off gets... well, a great excuse to feel smug. If you really want to get into the spirit, make it a drinking game - and drink double if you share one of these yourself.

Summer holiday Instagram bingo:

Celebs on holidayThe Yogi Wherever they are, their downward dog will go. Namaste. Image: Gisele Bunchen (who else?)
Celebs on holidayThe Heart Fingers This person really, REALLY loves being on holiday, you understand. Image: Miranda Kerr.
Celebs on holidayThe Intrepid Traveller Your intrepid friend wants you to know they're getting back to nature, armed with some shiny new Kathmandu shoes, an artfully-tied bandanna... and a selfie stick. Hey, it can totally double as a walking stick, okay... Image: Zac Efron.
Celebs on holidayThe *~ GiRLs' WeeKenD ~* If Instagram photos could speak this one would be saying, "Woo-HOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" - and it would smell like a vodka lime and soda. Image: Poppy Delevingne.
Celebs on holidayThe Couple's Retreat All they want for Christmas is to parade their love on social media. Image: Jessica Alba.
Celebs on holidayThe Bum Shot Just in case you hadn't realised, their bum is on holiday too. Image: Lea Michele.
Celebs on holidayThe 'I'm Totally at the Beach!' Shot t's the great philosophical dilemma of our time: if a celebrity goes to the beach but doesn't share the evidence on Instagram for everyone to see, did it really happen?Image: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Celebs on holidayThe Handstand. There's always one. Show offs. Image: Ellie Goulding
Celebs on holidayThe 'I'm On A Boat!' Yes, you are on a boat. Congratulations. Image: Rita Ora
Celebs on holidayThe Action Shot Whether it's surfing or stand-up paddle boarding, be prepared for lots of water sport action shots. Image: Bar Rafaeli
Celebs on holidayThe Coconut So many bloody coconuts. Image: Doutzen Kroes
Celebs on holidayThe Family Holiday You're certain there were tantrums - but you'll never see the evidence. Image: Gwyneth Paltrow
Celebs on holidayThe "Camera? What camera?" 'Oh look! I was just strolling adorably along the beach, when unbeknownst to me someone picked up my phone, took a photo, applied a nice filter then shared it on Instagram!". Image: Taylor Swift
Celebs on holidayThe Poolside Bikini Shot: Pool photos are always enhanced by a bit of foreground bikini action. Right, Kim K? Image: Kim Kardashian
