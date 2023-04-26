'I used to be ashamed I grew up in social housing. Now I'm grateful.'

Growing up in social housing was not an easy path, but it can offer a unique education on life that cannot be found in any school. I know this from personal experience. Like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, I grew up in social housing in Sydney. Where the houses were made of cheap fibro and the 'new estates' were regularly portrayed in the media for antisocial behaviours, 'dole bludgers' and an array of stereotyped Australians characterised in the popular Australian comedy television series called Housos.

While growing up as a 'houso', I was constantly told that I would never amount to anything. My family lived below the poverty line, and every day was a struggle just to get by. However, what I was taught during those challenging years was an education on life itself.

Living in 'housing commission' (during the 1980s the government agency that managed public housing was called Housing Commission) meant engaging with people from all walks of life and culturally diverse backgrounds. I learned how to communicate and connect with others in a way that transcends social and economic barriers. These early experiences have served me well in my professional life, allowing me to relate to people from all walks of life and advocate for those who are marginalised.

As a talent manager with a successful career today, I am honoured to represent a talented roster of individuals who come from diverse backgrounds, including those who have also grown up in social housing. I take pride in the fact that, like me, my clients have been recognised with numerous award nominations and are actively involved in public discussions and initiatives related to gender and cultural reforms, pay equality, diversity, and inclusion, as well as the promotion of Australian perspectives and representation in media and on the global stage.

My success is not just about me; it's also about giving back to the community that gave me so much. That's why I work for and surround myself with like-minded people who help other businesses and individuals find a place in the world, so their voices are heard, and they are seen.

Despite the persisting stigma of being labelled a 'dole bludger' due to residing in social housing, the reality is that many people living in such accommodations are far from it. These individuals are often elderly, survivors of domestic violence, former foster children who were displaced or have experienced other forms of adversity or everyday Australians who cannot afford the increased rental prices or the inflated cost of living. They are hardworking Australians trying to make ends meet.