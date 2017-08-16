"To everyone who loves going to the beach, this is why my snow holidays beat yours."

I love Alissa Warren, really I do.

I respect her as a fellow Mamamia writer and as a woman. I do not, however, respect her family holiday choices. I am judging her.

Because her children’s exposure to snowy experience will be limited to that frosty Disney mega-phenomenon of which we do not speak. They will be missing out, because Alissa does not like the cold. Suck it up and put on a spencer, sista.

In my not so humble opinion, snow holidays rock.

Here’s why:

1. Snow gives you stories.

At the end of the day, there’s conversation fodder for around the table. Who moved from beginner to intermediate? Who stacked it on a lift? Who had the hottest instructor? I love beach holidays, but there are only so many tales you can tell about sandcastles and bluebottle stings.

2. Skiing is exercise, but fun.

Importantly, it gives you permission to eat massive meals, washed down by vats of hot chocolate and/or red wine on a daily basis.

3. Snow holidays are romantic.

Wham! didn’t film their ‘Last Christmas’ video at Coogee did they? No, they didn’t. George and that white-anting whatsisname headed for a chalet in Switzerland because snow is more romantic than sand. Probably because when you’re frolicking in snow, you’re generally clothed in more than a single layer of lycra, so there’s less chance of natural elements becoming trapped in your crevices.