So apparently, snorting chocolate up your nose for kicks, is now a “thing”. A trend. A fad. Something people are actually doing.

According to recent reports at the Daily Dot, Dominique Persoone, a Belgium chocolate maker started the trend of ‘sniffing chocolate’ when catering a surprise party for The Rolling Stones back in 2007. Ah those crazy Rock Gods. Let’s just allow that mental picture – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards et al….racking up lines of…..what, cocoa? Cocoa powder? Ground up Smarties?

Pretty much (except for the Smarties – all those spikey shells would hurt). And it gets better.

Persoone has now, as a result of the growing popularity of chocolate snorting, invented an apparatus that propels the chocolate up the nose for a faster ‘fix’.

After some trial and error, Persoone finally perfected his chocolate powder mix by adding mint and ginger “to give it smoother entry up the nose”. He then, as the video below demonstrates, propels by a portable catapult device, uniquely designed by Persoone himself, the chocolate flakes up into his nostrils. After inhaling the powdered mix, Persoone is rather pleased with the immediate effects, telling us “it goes into your brain and stays there for like, 15 minutes”.

Watch Dominique explain the chocolate 'shooter' below. Post continues after video.