Snezana's latest Instagram snap looks innocent, but her followers are furious.

Uh oh.

One second, Snezana Markoski is being crowned winner of The Bachelor 2015 (and Sam Wood’s heart), the next her many fans are positively FUMING about her Instagram account.

Her latest transgression? She posts too many ads. But they’re not just any ol’ ads, they’re top secret ads.

… Apparently. Well, maybe. It’s actually not really clear.

To the untrained eye the below snap of Snezana seems fairly innocent. But NO, the die-hard anti-consumerists say, this is all a ploy to make us buy product X, which Snezana has been paid coin to promote.

I use @musqcosmetics because they care about our environment. This hand wash is my essential. Always leaves my skin clean and senses energised. It also looks so chic on the sink #musqhaveit #beauty #freefrom #inmybathroomandkitchen #nodushpanhands A photo posted by S N E Z A N A (@snezanamarkoski) on Aug 2, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

While it’s not quite clear if the post is sponsored or not (social media butterflies tell me standard etiquette is to use the hashtag #ad or #sponsored) the fans are NOT BACKING DOWN.