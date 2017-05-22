Why The Bachelor's Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are postponing their wedding.

The Bachelor’s Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski recently announced they’re expecting their first child together. But if you thought this baby news was going to bring their wedding date sooner – think again.

Snez explained the wedding could be much further away than reality television fans had hoped – and not just because the pair are too busy preparing for their baby girl’s arrival.

The 37-year-old told NW magazine the pair were feeling no rush to say “I do” and were planning to wait until after their daughter joined them and Snezana’s daughter, 12-year-old Eve.

Snez ……….. a) has just eaten a bowl of pasta bigger than her head b) can’t do up her pants c) is having a BABY!!! d) all of the above #theanswerisd #happymothersday #soexcited A post shared by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on May 14, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

“A wedding can happen whenever we’re committed to each other and we have a family together,” she told the magazine.

“We feel like we’re married already … it’ll be great to have both our little girls there.”

It’s not surprising the couple feel that way. For more than a year they have lived in the house they bought together in Melbourne with Eve – whom Sam is already like a step-parent to.

In a recent Instagram post to mark his 37th birthday, Snez described Sam as “the man who has loved and cared for me and Eve since the day we first met”.