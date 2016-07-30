Snezana Markoski just launched a gorgeous new website. We're already obsessed.

Snezana Markoski, she of The Bachelor fame, has officially launched her very own website.
And unlike other celebrity websites — cough cough Blake Lively cough cough Gwyneth Paltrow-– it features affordable, not-too-crazy clothing women will actually want to wear.
The website, by Snezana, features home, fashion, lifestyle and charity sections and a soon-to-launch “shop” function.
It was created to cover “fashion, beauty and everything in-between that I adore,” 2015 The Bachelor winner Snez writes on the website.
While the tips it features aren’t exactly groundbreaking — we’ve read about the importance of a perfect little black dress before, for example — we love that the recommended clothes are closer to the $200 mark than the $2000 one.